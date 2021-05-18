ViacomCBS proffers solutions to issues of sustainability and profitability in Nigeria’s creative economy

Kindly Share This Story:

In response to the prevalent uncertainty that exists within the creative industry, entertainment powerhouse, ViacomCBS, in conjunction with AfricaNXT, held a virtual panel session to educate creatives on how to build a sustainable and profitable career on Wednesday, 7th April 2021.

Moderated by Media Personality – Folu Storms, and themed Is it possible to build profitable and sustainable careers in today’s creative economy in Nigeria?, the conversation featured Country Manager, ViacomCBS Network Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson and CEO, Ascend Studios, Inya Lawal.

Starting off the conversation, Bada Akintunde-Johnson shared that a key to “matching profit with passion is not going solo”. “Behind every super star that you see is a team. There are people with talents and skills in different areas that ensure that every relevant superstar stays relevant”, he said. With the creative industry teeming with opportunities, Bada also encouraged young people to pick up relevant skills to take advantage of these viable opportunities.

Despite the opportunities available to Nigerian creatives, Bada Akintunde-Johnson and Inya Lawal both acknowledged that there are still several challenges in Nigeria’s creative industry. While Inya Lawal revealed that a lack of structure is the major problem that plagues the industry, she also emphasized that creatives should not hide behind the difficulties they face as a result of these challenges. “You need to figure things out yourself”, she said. “People have different trajectories of their careers that they need to align with. And rather than playing it by ear, it is good to have a plan.”

Part of having a plan, according to Bada, is seeking to solve some of the problems that plague the industry, as opposed to just acknowledging that there are problems with no move to solve those problems. “You must understand that you have everything within you to solve some of the problems.” he noted.

For the participants in attendance, the conversation proved to be a wholesome experience for all present.

Running with the vision to reimagine Africa, ViacomCBS is a multimedia entertainment network that offers the most comprehensive broadcasting portfolio on the African continent, reaching over 100 million viewers across 43 African countries.

Kindly Share This Story: