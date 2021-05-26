Upgrade our moribund school curriculum to reflect realities of 21st century – Folasade tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director of Epochal Regency schools, Lagos, Princess Folasade Ogunsheye-Ogunsuyi has urged the education authorities in Nigeria to upgrade our moribund school curriculum to reflect the realities of the 21st Century.

These and more were the core of the conversation she had with VANGUARD journalist in preparation for the big event coming up soon to mark her 50th birthday in Lagos. The celebrant, a teacher, wife and mother, who had the rare privilege of growing up within the University environment due to the fact that both of her parents were professors at the premier University of Ibadan. This may be the root of the passion for pedagogy.

She hinted that educators and policy makers must have a knowledge of the disparity between this generation and the previous ones to be able to fully design and execute the proactive and practicable educational curriculum required to suit a fast moving world in the 21st century. This, according to her is how to meet up with the global education reality.

“Our Curriculum must be subjected to constant review. We must input what is workable so that the products of the system will be able to put ideas to work and be able to employ themselves and others. There is an obvious influx of foreign culture and influence which of course lead to perversity and interest conflicts. This makes the work of a teacher more difficult because we now have a larger number of students who are less educationally motivated and more spiritually lukewarm. The system should also put teacher training, re-training and motivation into cognisance for optimal performance”, she said.

She also went down the memory lane and spoke about how it felt to have been raised under the tutelage of strict and loving parents in an academic environment. According to her, although her parents, especially her father was a little over-bearing sometimes, he was also a devoted Christian whose legacies and words still resonate with her to this day. She added that her father was the closest to a perfectionist, who requires everyone to get things done as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“I like to say that I have a lot to be grateful for. I grew up in an environment full of love. Life has not been a roller coaster or a run of the mill but I thank God for saving and seeing me through all the turbulence that life has thrown my way for the past 50 years. From going through the theatre knives a couple of times to losing loved ones, it is by His Grace that I am here today in a country where life expectancy is below fifty”, she said.

She also explained that growing up under two University Professors was fun and interesting on one hand and also demanding on the other. The stakes were higher for her because of who her parents were. She said that the social and academic expectations from her and her siblings were never the same as those of her peers. This, according to her was quite demanding then but very rewarding now.

“Growing up within the University of Ibadan environment then, especially because of how my parents were revered, people literally expected us to do wonders and walk on water” , she said jokingly. She added that the her experiences as a mother, wife, school and church teacher has also helped to make her see life more from a humane angle. She said she appreciates her maker for blessing her with a wonderful immediate family.

She also stated that she looks into the future with unflinching optimism doing more of what she has always been doing with plans for a boys’ advocacy NGO to groom boys to become responsible men who respect the female folks and treat them with dignity and gentleness.

