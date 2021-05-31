UPDATED: Sowore shot by Police, not dead – Lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Police in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Monday, allegedly shot the publisher of Saharareporters and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who appeared to be locked out of the Unity Fountain ground, where a rally was billed to take place.

The shooting occurred at a tense time with growing outrage against insecurity and police brutality in Nigeria.

Footage from a live video of the incident showed the right activists and his team chanting solidarity songs before pandemonium struck.

The video showed officers arriving at the scene, with a small crowd led by Sowore when shots were heard and he collapsed on the ground.

Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, who confirmed the incident to Our Correspondent said his client was at the Unity Fountain for mass mobilisation of protesters ahead of a nationwide protest against insecurity on June 12.

“Yes, Omoyele Sowore was shot. Though he didn’t die, but he sustained an injury. He was at the Unity Fountain to mobilise Nigerians ahead of a grand protest against insecurity on June 12.

“While he and other members of the #RevolutionNow movement were still speaking to the policemen who denied them access to the venue, another combined team of security operatives arrived the venue and shot at him,” Effiong said.

He called it a “tragic day in Nigeria’s civic society space” and asked Nigerians pray for the activist.

Meanwhile, Sowore said, “Take me to the hospital. Please, take me to the hospital. I have just been shot by a woman police officer directly on my thigh. Take me to the hospital, please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

