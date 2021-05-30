UPDATED: Property worth millions of naira destroy as fire guts Ladipo spare parts market, building in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several property worth millions of naira were in the early hours on Sunday, destroyed in an inferno that gutted spare parts sales line, Alapeju section of Ladipo Market, Mushin Local Government Area, Lagos.

In another incident, fire gutted a building at 36, Abeokuta Expressway, Cement, Dopemu, Lagos, razing the building to rubble.

At press time, the cause of the fire incidents which reportedly started at about about 7 am, were yet to be determined.

It was however, gathered that here was no death or injury recorded during the incident.

Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu, explained that the combined team comprising of agency, fire, Lagos State and Federal Fire services subsequently, put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

“Upon arrival at the scene, agency responders discovered a single storey building used for commercial purposes (selling of motor parts) was engulfed in flames. The cause of the inferno has not been identified as at writing this report,“ he said.

Speaking to journalists, Adeseye, narrated that the agency received distress call at about 0731hrs on Sunday morning from 5, Rowland Street, Olateju, Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos, that a building was on fire.

It took the effort of two fire stations from Bolade and Ilupeju to curtail the spread of the inferno from causing more damage to other market buildings from being razed

Most of the traders in the market who rushed to the scene could not salvage any of the items from the raging fire. As they were seen lamenting the unfortunate incident.

According to Adeseye: “Firefighting commenced with support from the federal fire services and the Nigerian Police. The operation was concluded at 1.50 pm for stock taking and identification of the cause of fire. Investigations are ongoing.”

