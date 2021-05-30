Breaking News
UPDATED: Police confirm murder of Ahmed Gulak

On 1:55 pm
The Nigeria Force, Imo state command, Sunday afternoon, confirmed the murder of the former special adviser on Political Matters to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was killed by a yet to be identified gunmen in Imo state. Reports had it that he was ambushed on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport.

Gulak was returning to Abuja from Owerre when he was attacked and shot dead in his vehicle ‘Camry marked Texas BFT 2150.

In his words, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said: “It is true but the details are sketchy. I am on the way to the airport. Please call the CP in charge of Airport.”

