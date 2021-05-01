UPDATED: Only 8 injured, 2 died in Imo truck accident – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Police Command, Saturday said that only eight persons were injured and two other persons died in an accident involving a truck loaded with chippings at Nkwo Mmiri market in Nwangele local government area of Imo State.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the police it was caused as a result of brake failure and it ran into some persons and damaged some buses.

The police said: “On the 01/05/21, at about noon, a MACK truck loaded with chippings, driven by one Kingsley Okwudili, “M”, coming from Ebonyi state to Orlu, on getting to Nkwo mmiri, market, as a result of break failure, ran into two vehicles, (MITSUBISHI BUS) and one Tricycle.

“As a result of which the three vehicles including the truck, fell into the stream. While the chippings poured on some people.”

“Sequel to that operatives of the Divisional Police HQRS, Nwangele moved to the scene, and rescued ten affected persons, on getting to the hospital two of the victims, where confirmed dead, while eight others with various degree of injuries were taken in for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver has been taking into custody as investigation has commenced,” Imo police said.

