UPDATED: Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Yahaya was until his appointment, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the Counterterrorism/Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East.

At several times Major Gen Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army

He had also served as Military Secretary (MS) Army at Army headquarters in Abuja before his appointment as GOC 1 div in Kaduna.

