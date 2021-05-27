Breaking News
UPDATED: Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Farouk Yahaya

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Yahaya was until his appointment, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the Counterterrorism/Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East.

At several times Major Gen Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army

He had also served as Military Secretary (MS) Army at Army headquarters in Abuja before his appointment as GOC 1 div in Kaduna.

More Details Later

Vanguard News Nigeria 

