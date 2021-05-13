Universal Insurance launches cover for Keke operators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

Universal Insurance Plc has unveiled personal accident cover called ‘Keke Pass’ for tricycle operators, also known as Keke.

According to the company, Keke riders are important transport operators in Nigeria as they provide alternative transportation for people and goods when the need arises.

Consequently, they said, Keke Pass plan was uniquely designed to provide cover for personal accident to the insured rider.

Commenting on the product, Managing Director/CEO, Universal Insurance, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, said that Keke Pass is targeting the numerous Keke riders in the country.

According to him, with as low as N2,600, riders can get a personal accident cover and have peace of mind, adding that the product comes in four different plans which are: Jeje cover, Carry-go cover, No-shaking cover and Confaam cover.

Ujoatuonu said: “Keke pass is an innovative product that looks at the rider himself in making sure that adequate insurance is provided for the benefit of the rider in case he sustains injury that requires medical attention while he is riding temporarily or permanent disability as a result of the accident or in the unfortunate event of the death of the rider.”

