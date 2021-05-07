Univasa calls for support of indigenous companies, launches operation in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

RIDE-HAILING platform, Univasa has described as biased and unfair the recognition given to foreign companies above indigenous companies by the government.

The company’s General Manager, John Oyakhilome said that most indigenous entrepreneurs do perform more than their foreign counterparts but most times, they were always ignored by the government.

Oyakhilome speaking at the launch of the company’s operation in Ondo state said that the company which is an indigenous one is poised to change the transportation industry of Ondo State using technology and innovation.

At the training held for drivers in the state, Oyakhilome emphasized that the company’s continued expansion will help create jobs as well as enhanced security.

With Ondo State making it the fifth states where the company will be operating, Oyakhilome said “We came down to Akure because of what we have been doing in other states.

“We’ve set up in Edo State, we are in Port Harcourt, Ibadan. We just launched Ibadan last month and we have been doing pretty well in the state. That’s what gave us the move to come down to Akure.

“Univasa is an I.T company. We saw that there’s a gap in the transportation industry, that’s why we verged into it because it is also a wide industry. Since we are into app creation and all that, we did our own and all that and it’s very flexible and easy for drivers to use.

“We understand what drivers go through since we are an indigenous company, that is the reason we launched universal e-taxi. e-taxi is an e-hailing platform. So for drivers

“We have that partnership in Lagos, which we use as a strategy to shake our competitor.

“In Lagos, we partnered with yellow taxi. But in Akure, we will be dealing with those who own private cars and they will be from 2000 models and above. We want those who own cars to be able to earn something using Univasa app.

“For now we are doing 100 per cent off. For new riders, the ride will be free for 48 hours. The riders will not pay for rides.

“We are very very open to the government. Whichever policies they want to bring in, there is no problem. When it comes to e-taxi in any state, we always look forward to the government embracing indigenous companies not just embracing international companies.

” They need to support the indigenous companies in all states and in Nigeria as a whole.

“When we have government supporting foreign companies. It’s like them being biased and not appreciating entrepreneurship in this country. When anything comes up we are ready to partner with the government to do whatever we want to do. We are fully ready for that.

“When it comes to our competitors who came in and later left, what I would say is there is not enough strategy to hold them down as well as the ability to strive when you are down.

Oyakhilome said, ” when it comes to driving in Ondo State, I know that the drivers are compliant but when it comes to us, we are also going to be compliant.”

