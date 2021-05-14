Unity in inclusion! Anambra Catholics give full nudge to Azuka Okwuosa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Onitsha on Monday gave their full nudge to the most prominent candidate, running to clinch the Anambra Governorship ticket during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections – Hon. Azuka “Zukky” Okwuosa.

He was said to have received the nudge from the Roman Catholics in Anambra, as a sign of good faith, and another beacon of light in the path of Anambra’s total rebuild.

Remember just last week, the God-fearing philanthropic politician whose entrepreneurial and political prowess has recently all been brought to light, was spotted at the 2021 SYNOD of the St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish, Nawfia.

It was then revealed that he was a devout member of the Anglican church, where he addressed the congregation, calling on the need for oneness and unwavering unity. According to him, that is one of the huge answers to the constant vices, currently battling Anambra State.

Although the Archbishop Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, and the vicar general, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, were unavailable to give their verbal backing and responses at the time of this report, word coming out from the direction of the Catholic body is that Hon. Azuka Okwuosa has the full backing of the Catholics, as someone who has continued to show passionate and selfless traits, worthy of any devoted Christian.

Also remember that the Bishop of the Awka Anglican Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Chibuzo Ibezim, appreciated Hon Okwuosa’s laudable support for church projects over the years. During the occasion, he encouraged everyone to seek God’s kingdom first, and other things would definitely be added. He also emphasized that with love and unity, most challenges would be surmounted.

According to Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, unity through total inclusion is one of the things Anambrarians would enjoy during his time in office.

