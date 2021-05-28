UNIBEN Centre for Global Eco-Innovation moves to boost power-from-waste plant in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

ENVIRONMENTAL and energy stakeholders from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Friday expressed the hope that the country’s energy needs will improve if Nigerians can turn waste generated and deploy it into energy to add value to their lives.

Chairman, Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) Nigeria/Team lead, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye made the assertion during a ACTUATE Stakeholders workshop on Resource Recovery from Waste held at University of Benin (UNIBEN) Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) with theme, “Situating Small Holder Farmers in the Waste-Energy-Food mix” in Benin City, Edo state.

Ezemonye said that the legacy aspect of the ACTUATE project is the standardized of digestates from wastes as organic fertilizers for food production.

He added the workshop brings together environmental and energy stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to improve on power-from-waste plant.

Dr Mike Ajieh, Chemical Engineer ACTUATE University of Benin (UNIBEN) who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) Nigeria/Team lead said ACTUATE is a project that aims at harnessing waste generally and making it to have a better health outcomes.

Ezemonye said the world is faced with huge challenge of municipal solid waste management, which is due mainly to the sheer volume of waste generated by the continuous increase in population, economic development and urban spread.

“The reason for the programme is to bring people up to speed to be able to have an idea of what they need to do with their waste and how to deploy energy such that they can add value back to them.

“It Provides an alternative energy system for us here in Nigeria. Secondly, we not only get energy, but also get its bye products which is called digestates.The digestates is also very key, because we use it as bio- fertilizer to enhance our crops production in our farms which will also boost food production. All these are in line the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of eradicating poverty and providing food for all.” he said.

He added that the stakeholders workshop is aimed at creating awareness, meeting with farmers and stakeholders called Small Farm Holders particularly those already having knowledge on Agro-cultivation and persons already in farming business.

“We want to get feedback from them. We want to know what they are doing and we also tell them what we are doing, such that we have a balance, so we are able to impact on their way of life, while they too can also be able to tell us their challenges, so that we can plan towards it. Actually, ACTUATE is a research project. What we are doing in UNIBEN is trying to demonstrate our knowledge of research in form of a demonstration.

“The most important step in addressing those inter-connected concerns has been the design and development of a demonstration AD plant at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) through the ACTUATE project.

“The UNIBEN demonstrator contributes to the objectives of ACTUATE which are “Accelerating the adoption of circular sanitation demonstration systems for improved health outcomes”. he said.

