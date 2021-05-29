Umuahia on fire as gunmen attack state CID, immigration office

Kindly Share This Story:

…’Keke’ operator feared dead

By Steve Oko, Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Abia State Police Criminal Investigation Department has been reportedly set ablaze by unkown gunmen.

This is as the Nigeria Immigration Services State headquarters at Ubakala also reportedly came under attack by yet-to- be identified armed men.

The incident which occured Saturday evening threw the state capital into pandemonium as residents scampered for safety heavy exchange of fire between police and the assailants.

Columns of thick smoke emanating from the facility located along Uzuakoli Road Umuahia could be sighted from different locations of the city.

The casualty figure is not yet clear but a police source told our Correspondent that one tricycle operator was hit by stray bullet.

Reports say heavy gunfire was coming from the location of the Port Harcourt expressway where the NIS office is located.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Geoffrey Ogbonna were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls put across to him.

But a police source at the Zone 9 Police Command Umuahia which would not want to be mentioned confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

The source also confirmed that a tricycle operator was hit by stray bullet but was silent on the casualty figures of either sides.

Kindly Share This Story: