Umahi consoles President Buhari, Nigerian Army over death of COAS

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, Saturday sympathized with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerians on the unfortunate event that led to the death of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in a plane crash on Friday.

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru died alongside other military officers at a runway of the Kaduna international airport.

The Governor through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, described the incident as a National calamity.

“We are saddened by the unhealthy news of the air crash leading to the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and other crew members onboard on Friday. The development is not only shocking but also a national disaster of monumental and colossal loss. While we urge the Federal Government to immediately commence investigation into the matter, we pray God to grant the departed rest in his bosom.”

While praying God to grant the departed crew members rest in his bosom, Governor Umahi asked God to give the families of the fallen crew members with the fortitude to bear the loss.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant members of the Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty.

