UK based legal practitioner accuses Chinese firm of land grabbing

A London based legal practitioner, Adeniran Adewumi, has pleaded with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to intervene in an alleged land encroachment by a Chinese firm, Sinoki System Ltd, operating in the state.

Adewumi, who is an indigene of Ekiti state in a statement claimed that he acquired the land in 2005 from OPIC (Ogun State and Investment Property Corporation), which at then was handling land allocation in the state.

The land is called OPIC residential scheme 1 OPIC Estate Isheri, off Lagos /Ibadan express way.

He also said that he had commenced the development of the property by erecting perimeter fence and had started sandfilling it because the land was on a swampy environment.

He, however, lamented that he was surprised to notice that his property alongside some other property around had been fenced round by the Chinese firm.

Adewumi said when he sent one of his family friends who came to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in 2019 to help him chech the site, he was shocked when the family friend told him that a bigger fence covering many acres of land had been erected round his plot.

In the statement, he said, “My name is Mr Adeniran Adewumi, I was aware of the sale of the OPIC land between Ogun and Lagos State in Berger Lagos in 2005 and since I stayed in Lagos, I was interested and then approached the sale team at OPIC Development at Abeokuta office in Ogun State. ”

He said that he made all the necessary payments to the coffers of Ogun state government and that all the necessary documents were issued to him including receipt at the time but not with C of O (Certificate of Occupancy) as he was told none of the allotees in the area was issued a C of O but with the promise that in future they will be given a Deed of Assignment.

“They gave me the survey plan, allocatoon letter and also did the Approve plan. So, I started clearing the bush and found out that the land was at a swampy area where I needed to do a lot of sand filling and german floor.

“I then employed some labourers to clear the bush and continually fill the land with 20 tonnes of sand of 10 tippers every six months and also fenced the land round and erected a gate.

” All these were done every six months just to take the possession of the land because at that time there was no road to the land and the place was not developed.

“It was so difficult getting to the land to sand fill as there were lots of thick bushes and the land area was swampy, it always became so bad whenever it rained that I almost got discouraged. So I continued sandfilling the land especially during dry season and cleared the bushes as well. So I can say, I was the person that helped other people to gain access to the land through sandfilling.

“I could remember that sometimes ago, there was an issue that someone informed me that there were some people who were hijacking peoples’ land in OPIC. I quickly called someone in the Bureau of land and spoke with the person who showed me my land, his name was Surveyor Olumide and asked him to check my land for me and he confirmed to me not to worry as my land was intact.

“So it was a shock to me when I sent one of my family friends who came to Nigeria from UK in 2019 to help me check my site and he reported that a bigger fence had been erected round my plot which covered acres of land.

“He sent me a video coverage showing my land has been encroached upon. It was like a joke. I then called OPIC and Bureau of lands and OPIC confirmed that as far as they are concerned, my land is secured and that it was Bureau of Lands that were selling the lands to Chinese people because they have been given money and that was when I knew the Chinese bought acres of land in the area and they ended up encroaching my land and other lands.”

He said at the time, he could not come to Nigeria for up to a year because of his family and his job.

He said,” I then came to Nigeria this year in March and spoke to the people around the area and that was when I knew there was a man who is a pentioneer, his land was also fenced in and he has taken the Chinese to court, so presently there is an injuction on the land. I even spoke to the new surveyor Mr Bodunrin but he was so rude and told me that he didnt want to talk to anyone as the lands have been taken over. He didnt even check if my land was part of those that were encroached But clearly, my land has been fenced inside the bigger fence and he was not helpful at all.

“I was so alarmed at what he said and now decided to take over my land. At that time, the chinese and their police visited my land and threatened me to leave the land or they will kill me and nothing will happen and they confirmed to me they have money to throw around and have connection as well. ”

He said that he reported the matter to the police in Zone 2 Lagos, but noted with dismay that the police was reluctant to handle the matter.

“I then broke a part of the fence to get access to my land to continue working as usual.

Presently, the property is above foundation, its on german floor and work is till ongoing on the site. Other people whose land have been encroached have stood up to fight for their lands and the matter will soon be taken to court for injunction against Ogun state and the chinese as I see no sense in selling already allocated lands to another party.”

He said that about ten other plots of land were affected adding that one of the allotees, Mr. Denis Abayomi Balogun that was allocated Plot 9, BLK AL Scheme 1 Res Area 1, Plot 16, BLK AL Scheme 1 Area 1, has joined him in the protest to claim his land.

“Being a lawyer and a victim, I believe Governor Abiodun that I know very well would not tolerate or support this criminal and wicked act,” he said.

