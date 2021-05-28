UI, UNN, UNIMAID students among beneficiaries as foundation launches scholarship for tertiary institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

Imole Noble Educational Foundation (INEF), a non-government organisation, has offered scholarships to 30 students in tertiary institutions across the country.

At the maiden edition of the ceremony held in Lagos on Thursday, the foundation said the scholarship is geared towards promoting access to quality education and improving lives of the less privileged.

According to Dame Olajumoke Simplice, a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees (BoT), it also aims to sustain the philanthropic gestures of its pioneer, Alhaja Ramota Adejonwo, who died in 2017.

She added that the selection of beneficiaries started with an advertisement in national dailies after which some of the applicants were shortlisted and interviewed.

“The process of award includes publication in at least three national dailies, shortlisting of candidates, interviews, offer of scholarship, acceptance of offer by awardee and confirmation of studentship of awardees by their institutions,” she said.

On his part, Richard Chukwunenye Okafor, the foundation’s BoT chairman, enjoined the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

“In honour of the memory of Alhaja, the foundation urges the exceptional awardees to continue to exhibit the tenets of hard work, diligence and commitment to excellence which has earned them this award,” a statement by the foundation’s BoT read.

Okafor expressed optimism that the next edition would accommodate more students from different regions of the country.

Reacting to the offer, Agbata Joshua, a 100-level student of medicine and surgery at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), said the scholarship will enable him to concentrate more on his academics.

“This scholarship will help me to concentrate on my studies. Before now I did a lot of things like graphics design to support myself. I’ll focus more on academics and personal goals,” he said.

Orina Oluwayemi, parent to one of the beneficiaries, said the foundation’s gesture would encourage those battling financial constraints to pursue their education.

The beneficiaries include students from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); University of Ilorin (UI); Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID); Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka (UNIZIK); and Adekunle Ajasin University Akingbade

They also include: College of Education, Oro; University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT); University of Uyo (UNIUYO); University of Ibadan (UI); Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED); and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

