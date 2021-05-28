Ugwuanyi replaces Innoson patrol van stolen by hoodlums at Iwollo Police Division, Ezeagu LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

In compliance with the directives of #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State for immediate replacement of the Innoson patrol van that was made away with by hoodlums at Iwollo Police Division, Ezeagu Local Government Area, on Tuesday, among other interventions, the Enugu State Government has taken delivery of the brand new vehicle it purchased from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

The reconstruction of the damaged police buildings, and other interventions by the state government as directed by the governor have commenced.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, in the wake of the unfortunate attack on police facilities in Iwollo and their personnel, visited the scene and expressed sadness over the heinous act.

The governor consoled and requested to meet with families of slain policemen. He ordered immediate reconstruction of damaged police buildings, replacement of Innoson patrol van stolen by the yet-to-be identified hoodlums and construction of barricades before the police post.

