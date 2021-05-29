Uganda’s Former Supreme Court Judge Kanyeihamba Among Key Note Speakers at Africa Rebirth Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Supreme Court Judge George W. Kanyeihamba will be among key note Speakers at the resurrection of the Black Wall Street.

Mr Kanyeihamba joins another renowned pan africanist PLO Lumumba who has also confirmed his presence at the Africa Rebirth Conference slated for May 31 and June 1 at the Black Wall Street House in Kampala. PLO Lumumba is among the key note Speakers at the same historic event.

The Chairman of the Black Wall Street, Mr Charles N Lambert said it’s an honour to have Mr Kanyeihamba at the BWS resurrection conference.

“We are most honoured to have George Kanyeihamba , the legend of legends in Africa’s intellectual domain as a key note speaker providing analytics and review of the African Traditional Play, Wait until Dawn written by Charles N Lambert. This is happening at Resurrection of the BWS Africa Rebirth,” said Mr Lambert in a message released Saturday.

About Kanyeihamba Ugandan author, a retired supreme court Judge, former cabinet minister, member of Parliament and was a chair of the Legal Committee of the Constituent Assembly that made the 1995 Constitution. He was appointed a member of the Supreme Court of Uganda in 1997 and retired in November 2009. Previously, he served as minister of commerce, minister of justice, and attorney general, in President Yoweri Museveni’s administration. Kanyeihamba holds a PhD in law from the University of Warwick. In 2008, Warwick awarded him an honorary. The judge has always had a love/hate relationship with the government as he is always unpredictable in his judgment. At his retirement, he was the only Judge with a PhD in the country and is admired by many for his intellectual strength.

Kindly Share This Story: