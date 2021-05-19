Uchenna Iyke Okpala (Ikon-X) Combines Arts with Generosity as he releases visuals of Supa Woman

Kindly Share This Story:

It is no news that on Twitter recently, Uchenna Iyke Okpala a Nigerian singer also known as Ikon X trended for two days consecutively when he released the visuals of his song titled “Supa Woman” where he featured Selebobo.

However, Ikon X (born 6 April 1993) is a renowned songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist, he is fast gaining grounds with his R&B Afro Pop fusions. Ikon X who signed to AZ Entertainment rose to prominence after releasing “Mama Africa” with now an electrifying single tittle “Supa Woman” where he featured one of Nigerian finest Selebobo, a song that was solely inspired by his mother who has always being super supportive of his career.

His ambition according to him is to effectively use his talent to bless the whole world.

This is why he accompanied his newly released video with a 1 Million Naira giveaway where 10 people will be blessed with 100 thousand naira each by vibing to the song

“Supa Woman” and sharing on their Instagram. This philanthropic act is something he is not ending anytime soon.

Moving forward, Uchenna Iyke Okpala (Ikon X), according to him explained that family and fans have always being the pillars of his music journey. “Supa Woman” is dedicated to all the Super Women in the world.

IG: @ikonx4u

Twitter: @Ikonxofficial

