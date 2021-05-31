Uba Michael pays courtesy visit to Delta APC leader, Ogboru

Kindly Share This Story:

Businessman, management consultant and UBACLE Group Chairman, Uba A. Michael, Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru to share thoughts on how to improve on the successes of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

Welcoming Uba, Ogboru urged the good governance advocate not to relent in his effort in trying to sanitize politics in his little way. He said politics can be played in a better way than what we currently experience in the country.

Uba on his part thanked Ogboru for the warm reception saying that Nigeria has come to a point where we must begin to actually enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He called on everyone is a position of power to understand that power is transient and posterity will not be fair to anyone who abuses the positions he begged to be elected into.

His words: “We are 22 years old into democracy and we must begin to really enjoy both the tangible and intangible benefits of democracy.

“A 22-year-old child is no longer a kid, so we cannot continue in a way that depicts us as kids.

“Our leaders must understand we have come a long way as a country and Nigerians have tried in waiting for the benefits of democracy which has continued to remain mere promises.”

