Uba Michael inducted into CIPRM&P 2021 Hall of Fame

Ambassador of Peace and Good governance advocate, Uba Michael has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana.

The induction which took place, Thursday, in Abuja was in recognition of Uba’s unassailable management ingenuity and remarkable excellence in national/international economic development of Nigeria.

The notice of induction read in part, “The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (GHANA) is greatly proud of your incorruptible track records of excellent integrity, outstanding resourcefulness, exemplary service delivery, corporate productivity and leadership dexterity.

“Similarly, this is to respectfully notify you sir that you have been unanimously selected as one of the few credible statesmanship personalities to be decorated and investitured into the 2021 Hall of Fame as a distinguished fellow of this notable institute on Monday 12th April 2021 in your vast corporate office or any other preferred venue of your choice, as executive directors from the institute will be paying you a state visit which will be led by the Vice President of this international institute.

“This institute greatly commends your indefatigable passion for economic growth of Nigeria, your multi-various empowerment support for the youths/underprivileged as an exemplary and patriotic nation builder.

In acceptance, Uba said: “I believe in the youth of this country. I also believe that entrepreneurship and the right kind of leadership is one of the cures to our societal problems. I want to specially appreciate the Management of Chartered Institute of Public Resources management and Politics for finding me worthy of this award.”

Some of those who attended are: Dr. Richard Kpoku-Aquarte, Executive Director, West Africa Region, The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (Ghana); Engr Abdul-Azeez Salawu, Executive Director; Mr Lanre Sadiq, Head of Correspondence, Nigeria office; Mr Clement Nse, FIMC, CMC, Executive Director.

Chief (Dr) Mike Loyibo, Alhaji Hamisu Gambo, Osariemen Eghe and Dr. Ignatius E. Onyekwere were among special guests at the event.

