Two-week-old baby dies as parents exchange blows in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A brawl between a young couple, Ekene and Rose ljokun has led to the untimely death of their two weeks old baby boy in the Akure North council area of Ondo state.

Eyewitness account informed vanguard that the ugly incident occurred at Eleyowo community in Akure, the state capital. The wife, Rose reportedly strapped the two weeks old baby at her back during the fight with her husband.

A police source said the young couple are fond of fighting over many issues until the recently one which claimed the life of their baby.

Speaking with newsmen, the sister to the mother of the deceased baby said ” the baby was strapped to the back of my sister, Rose when her husband, Ekene started a verbal attack on her before it resulted in fisticuffs.

“I didn’t see it as anything as they usually have such fight even when she was pregnant and later reconcile.

” But this time, it was the other way round as the disagreement degenerated into a physical assault which eventually claimed the life of the innocent baby.

“The baby was hale and hearty before the incident.

“While they were fighting and they refused all pleas by their neighbours to stop fighting, l removed the baby from her back and placed him on the bed.

” That was then that I realized the baby was lifeless. The baby must have been hit during the fight by his parents.

” All efforts to revive the baby proved abortive as he was declared dead on arrival at the Basic Health Centre in the community

” It was really a sad incident. How can they be so careless and kill their own child?

Vanguard gathered that the couple have been handed over to the police detectives for questioning.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the community leader who is the Olisa of Eleyowo, Chief Eso Ojo described the incident as very bad. We have never seen such a case in our community.

Chief Ojo said ” Many times, we have received reports on the couple and it’s unfortunate it ended this way. While calling for calm, the community leader said the case is being handled by the Ondo State Police command.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro said the matter was yet to be reported at either the Oba- ile or Eleyowo police station.

Vanguard News Nigeria

