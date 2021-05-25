Two killed, several others injured in Bauchi gas explosion 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

At least two persons have been reported dead with several others severely wounded following an explosion from a gas cylinder at a welder workshop in the town of Azare, Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

According to an anonymous eyewitness account, a trailer that was parked at the welder’s shop for repairs went up in flames killing the driver and one other person instantly inside the trailer garage along Jama’are road on Monday afternoon.

He explained further that the driver of the trailer drove into the garage with the intention of effecting some repairs at the workshop of a welder before a gas cylinder exploded and spread to where the trailer was parked.

“Following the explosion, the flame spread and torched people around the garage causing fear as people ran for cover. The driver tried to move the trailer out of the garage but failed due to the intensity of the flame and died in the process. It was reported that the Fire service could not immediately get to the place,” he said.

Vanguard reports that at least eleven people were seriously burnt and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center in Azare and the General Hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Wakil did not respond to calls put across to his line.

