Two killed as OPC, hoodlums, vigilante clash in Osun

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two persons were reportedly killed during a clash involving members of the Oodua People’s Congress, hoodlums, and vigilante members in Ede, Osun state.

It was gathered that some hoodlums invaded the house of an OPC member in Ede, set his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla on fire after raining bullet on his building.

Their attempt to set the building on fire was foiled because of the arrival of police patrol vehicle.

Findings showed that the hoodlums had initially killed one OPC member before a member of the vigilante group, who was allegedly said to have supported the hoodlums was killed in a retaliatory attack.

The death of the vigilante member was said to have infuriated the hoodlums, hence, their decision to invade the house of an OPC leader in the town in their numbers.

Confirming the incident, Osun OPC Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe said one OPC member was killed in a clash with some hoodlums in the town and the matter was reported at a police division.

“Some hoodlums attacked and killed one of our members. I don’t know what led to the attack yet, but they also attempted to kill our coordinator in the town. They burn his car and spray his building with bullets but he escaped being lynched”, he said.

Also, a security source confided in Vanguard that a member of the Vigilante group in the town, who allegedly supported the hoodlums was also killed in the clash.

Also confirming the incident, Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said two persons, Rilwan Kareem and one Taofeek were killed by hoodlums who attacked.

She added that five suspects were arrested while others escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

“Some hoodlums numbering about thirty attacked one Waheed Olayiwola of Arulogun, burn his car, and attempted to set his house on fire. They also killed two persons.

“Sulaiman Babatunde, Saka Taofeek, Raimi Saheed, Akinloye Qowiyu, and Sadiq Alatise were arrested while a single barrel gun, a dane gun, 42 rounds of expended AK 47 cartridges, another 8 expended cartridges, cutlasses, axes, charms, and five motorcycles were recovered as exhibit.

“Meanwhile, corpses of the deceased victims were deposited at the morgue for autopsy, as the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode vowed to bring the culprits to justice”, she said.

