Two feared killed, one injured as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo

— Cart away unspecified amount of money

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two persons were feared killed while one was injured as bank robbers attacked a bullion van at Bolorunduro area in Ondo East council area of Ondo state.

An unspecified amount of money were reportedly carted away by the robbers numbering over eight.

The robbery attack occurred at about 5:30pm.

Eyewitness account said that the robbers who came in two vehicles including a Lexus car ambushed the bullion van at Elemoso village along Akure/ Ondo highway.

It was gathered that the bullion van left Ondo town and was heading for Akure, the state capital when it was attacked by the robbers.

Vanguard learnt that the driver and other police officers escorting the bullion van fled to different directions following the sophisticated weapon displayed by the robbers.

The bullion van was reportedly shot severally before the robbers could break into it while two police escort van were damaged.

The villagers fled to neighboring villages following sporadic shooting by the robbers.

They reportedly operated for over twenty minutes unhindered.

Motorists plying the road reportedly abandoned their vehicles and fled into the bush leaving many of them with injuries in the process.

Reports had it that some villages informed the Amotekun personnel in Bolorunduro of the robbery following which they mobilised to the scene only to discover that the robbers had fled with their loot.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the robbery.

Adeleye said that three persons were shot during the robbery.

According to him, his personnel rushed one person that was injured to the hospital.

The state police image maker, Tee Leo lkoro who confirmed the robbery said no death was recorded during the robbery.

Ikoro said that police detectives, local hunters and vigilante members are combing the forest to arrest the robbers.

He assured that the robbers would be smoked out of their hiding soonest.

Recall that this would be the third robbery incident involving bullion van along that axis within the last five years.

