Two burnt to death, two others injured as vehicles collide in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Tears flow freely in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday as two persons were reportedly burnt to death, while two others sustained an injury in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the old Ado-Iyin road, in Ekiti State.

The accident which happened in Iyin-Ekiti, about a few kilometers to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, involved two vehicles.

It was gathered that the crash was caused when a Toyota Previa vehicle had a head-on collision with a white Toyota bus which caught fire in the process.

It was also learnt that the Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was said to be moving towards Iyin-Ekiti.

READ ALSO: Vendor in police net in Delta for unknown offence

According to an eye-witness account, the fatal accident occurred when the Toyota Previa vehicle en route to Ado-Ekiti was negotiating at a turning and the Toyota bus outbound the state capital was speeding.

The source said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, adding that they were receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Two buses collided with each other and immediately caught fire. Two persons were burnt to death beyond recognition, while two others escaped death.

It was gathered that the accident caused total blockage of the road at the scene of the crash, forcing motorists to divert to an alternative route.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident but said one person died.

Abutu said: “Only one person died. The woman got trapped inside the vehicle after the collission and the sympathisers couldn’t remove him in time.

“When the vehicle went on flame, the people were helpless and the woman got burnt to death in the process.

“However, the second person who got wounded in the same car is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We appeal to road users to be mindful of their speed while driving on road. They should keep to all rules

guiding driving to avert carnage and untimely death of people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: