Twitter relaunches verification process – Here’s how to get the blue tick

Starting today, Twitter begins rolling out the new verification application process and reviewing public applications.

Over the past several months, Twitter has been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.

The enforcement of this policy will bring about the automatic removal of the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. Today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on Twitter.

What it means to be verified on Twitter

The blue badge is one of the ways Twitter distinguishes the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives people on Twitter more context about who they are having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations.

With today’s application launch, new guidelines will also be introduced for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall.

They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration. As always, all accounts, including verified accounts, must follow the Twitter Rules. Verified accounts that repeatedly violate the Twitter Rules are subject to have the blue badge removed.

Who’s eligible?

To qualify for verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

In addition to the category-specific eligibility criteria outlined in the verification policy, accounts must be complete, meaning users must have a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number. Accounts must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules. You can read more about ineligible accounts in the policy as well.

How can you apply to get verified?

Over the next few weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see this update immediately today, don’t worry! It is a gradual roll out to ensure applications are reviewed in a timely manner.

Here’s what the application flow will look like:

Once you submit your application, you can expect an emailed response from Twitter within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in our queue. If your application is approved, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile. If you think Twitter made a mistake, reapply 30 days after receiving the decision on your application.

What’s next?

Later this year, Twitter plans to expand the categories of persons included in the current verification policy, including people such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders. To stay up to date with verification, be sure to follow @Verified.

Twitter continues to expand the ways people express themselves through their profile and launching new account types, giving people more ways to identify and express themselves on the App leading to more informed, healthier conversations.

