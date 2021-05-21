Turning dreams of tech, direct-to-customer brands, businesses into reality is angel investor Luca Netz

Kindly Share This Story:

He has risen to the top at a very young age as a great financial backing for brands that need that extra push.

Isn’t it amazing to learn about all those individuals and professionals who aim to reach out to excellence always? Well, different business industries and firms are filled with many such talents, but only a few rare gems, especially youngsters, have been able to create their unique niche in their chosen industries. To get into the entrepreneurial world is not as easy as it may sound, but the younger brigade has proved that when individuals work with a determined mind and soul, anything and everything becomes achievable. This is what one such youngster believes in; he is Luca Netz, originally Luca Schnetzler, who, with his angel-investing firm Netz Capital has been changing the scene for brands and businesses for the better.

Interestingly, Luca Netz is a professional footballer from Germany, but for his quest to do something bigger in life in the world of business, he chose to become a venture capitalist and an entrepreneur at only 21 years of age and now have the back of many tech startups and direct-to-consumer brands and businesses. As soon as he saw the hidden potential of angel investing and the level of success it can help an investor and entrepreneur achieve, he decided to jump into the same and thus came into being his Netz Capital, which today has been rising high with the backup it has already provided to tech startups like Social SnowBall, which is an affiliate marketing app.

It has also made investments in Chirpish, a service and customer care company, Steam Commerce, an end-to-end solution provider for e-commerce and Vibe, which is a haircare brand for men. Talking about choosing to cater to tech startups and direct-to-consumer brands, the ace angel investor says that it was a conscious decision as he saw how constantly these two sectors were flourishing and the potential they showed to continue growing even in the upcoming years. This motivated him to support businesses in the same, and now his backed brands are doing exceedingly well in their industry.

When astute minds like Luca Netz work towards creating a robust world of successful businesses in the tech and direct-to-consumer sector, you know that constant growth and development are bound to occur. He has proved his mettle with Netz Capital and is determined to work along with many other brands and businesses, which he believes in and sees the potential for exponential success.

Kindly Share This Story: