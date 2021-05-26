Transport: FG, Lagos, partner to boost int’l airport route mobility

Kindly Share This Story:

…Inaugurate bus terminal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government, through the Federal Airport Authority, FAAN, on Wednesday, commissioned Muritala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Bus Terminal, Mafoluku aimed to further ease transportation along the route.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who stressed that the facility aimed to bridge the gap between the public and government.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Our collaboration with the Federal Government is about what the Public Private Partnership, PPP, can do. We commissioned the Oyingbo Bus Terminal with was destroyed during the EndSARS.

READ ALSO:

“Last week we commissioned the first and last mile buses to move more people from their neighbourhood. Our main aim is to move public transportation from an unregulated frame work to a more regulated framework, as we commission more bus terminals.

‘For this Facility, I appreciate both LAMATA and FAAN who will both share the franchise. In other to deliver good transportation system along this corridor. We are to deliver the blue and red rail very soon.’

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, appealed to residents of Lagos state to bear with the State Government because of the various construction works going on in Lagos, as the agenda is to build a greater Lagos.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said that the land for the MMIA, Mafoluku Bus terminal was provided by FAAN.

According to her: “This bus terminal stands on a total area size of 7,952 square metres. It has a tarmac that can accommodate 27 High Occupancy Vehicles and drop off zone. We have made provision for overhead water tank and water Treatment Plant to supply potable water to the complex, perimeter fencing (see-through), perimeter lightning, muster point and Generator House with oil compound.

“Also the services available include a repair Workshop, wash area, gate house, fire equipment, drains, landscaping & Horticulture and Traffic safety measures.”

Akinajo said from the MMIA, Mafoluku Bus terminal, there would be commuter services to Oshodi and Mile 2, and would also be expanded soon to cater to the commuting needs of other areas.

Kindly Share This Story: