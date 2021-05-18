Top Sports TV to broadcast UEFA Euro 2021 matches live

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Top Sports TV a goFree to Air/Free to View sports television channel has announced it’s readiness to broadcast live UEFA Euro 2021, La Liga, Brazilian championship, many more international football, wresting, Boxing and so on, all for free.

Speaking in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV John Okorocha said that contents on the channel are totally free to the viewer. “Your only requirement is to have an active decoder. Right now, we are launching with Moreplex TV satellite TV platform. So, once you have an active Moreplex TV decoder, you will be watching UEFA Euro 2021, La Liga, Brazilian championship, many more international football, wresting, Boxing, etc, all for free.” He assured

“We are glad that we are at the forefront of getting the competition free to Nigerians, bearing in mind the economic situation of the country at this time. He added.

“We are going to be having serious campaigns through interviews; social, electronic, and print media; and we will also be relying on word of mouth to draw many viewers into the TV channel. Okorocha said.

“Am assuring you that Top Sports TV channel will be the main channel where everyone will be going to watch live football matches, old and archived football matches, live and old wresting, boxing, swimming, basketball, US football, Tennis, etc contests in the nearest future.

“Our channel, website and app will be the place to get News, scores, and updates, in real time.” He affirmed.

