Tools now available to make transactions easier for businesses – Iheagwara

Geared towards making communications and transactions easier for businesses, a startup, Simpu, has launched to transform the way enterprises are being run in Nigeria and across the globe.

Many businesses and SMEs are widely believed to spend long hours in attending to messages from (potential) customers across several social media platforms and verifying transactions, with such prolonged processes often wearing out buyers and sellers.

However, with Simpu, business owners can streamline all of their interactions on social media and business processes into one app. Instead of attending to messages separately on several platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and regular texts, they could all be synchronised and attended to in just one space.

Speaking on the launch of the digital platform, co-founder, Collins Iheagwara remarked that “there’s the need to build the use cases, build the tools that allow businesses to go about their daily activities without stress.

“Simpu provides a suite of tools and services that meet people at their level of need. Whether it’s to have all your communication in one place, use automation and analytics tools to automatically send birthday messages to customers, generate unique payment links to get paid seamlessly from over 50 countries into a dedicated bank account, the ultimate goal of Simpu is to shorten the distance between customers and sellers,” Iheagwara added.

Iheagwara further stated that the long term play is to create an identity graph that allows businesses to understand what people are interested in and how such information could be used to improve sales and enhance decisions.

