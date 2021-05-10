TMY Records to bring new innovations to music industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Emerging record label which is set to be officially unveiled on Friday, June 4 has stated that it is eager to bring different methods of artist’s monetization to the industry and also committed to ensuring that artists signed under its management earn from their talents.

This assurance is from Ajayi Solomon, The CEO of TMY Records.

“TMY Record’s selling point is all about music. In TMY Records we build artist’s talent and brand them, then monetize their career so they can start earning money from their talents.

In TMY Records, we don’t have particular artistes we want to be part of the family. As far the artiste is talented and we find out that he or she has the selling point in the industry, we definitely going to invite into him or her. This means any artiste singing any genre of music can be signed into TMY Record Label,” he assured.

On the Creatives currently under the label, Ajayi avows that although only

one artist has been officially signed to Tmy records which is Specdo, “we have different creative minded people in our different studios department. As you can see Tmymediang is the major media management behind the TMY Records.”

As a renowned serial music entrepreneur, Ajayi Solomon sheds more light on what motivated him to establish a music record label, in addition to his other chains of businesses.

Hear him, “Lack of proper record label organization in Nigeria gave me the energy to start up TMY Records Label. I want to make a difference like Don Jazzy. He came into the industry and changed it. Nigeria current record labels can’t boost a talent professionally. They can’t help artistes to make money. I decided to create a way out for myself and for the future of Nigeria Africa music at large”

