Three months to Olympics: Dare dissolves boards of sports federations

Three months to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has dissolved boards of sports federations and, in their places constituted caretaker committees.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Federation, Elites Athletes Department Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye stated “Within the last 4 years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well, Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections.”

To ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees were put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new boards inaugurated”.

Ebhojaiye further said “Mindful of the Olympic Games in July 2021, the Caretaker Committees will work assiduously towards enhancing team Nigeria participation at the Games. The Ministry in partnership with the NOC will release in due course, the time-table for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards”

