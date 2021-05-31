Those who underrated Gov Ganduje now regret – Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari says those who underrated Kano State’s Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje are now full of regrets.

Speaking at the opening of the 2021 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors on Monday in Kano, Shehu said the state had recorded lots of development, commitments, and reconciliation under Ganduje’s leadership

“People should come and learn from Kano State,’’ Shehu said.

He explained that Nigerians needed to be reassured that governments at all levels were working assiduously to end insecurity to ensure safety of lives and property.

Shehu appealed to editors at the convention to continue to promote peace and unity through their media reportage.

He challenged the editors to also exploit their critical roles in bridging the gap between the government and the public, especially in terms of information dissemination.

“I think it is time we look inward to see how we can stop the spread of fake news, negativity and rumours.

“I think we should also use this opportunity to remind ourselves of our responsibility to improve on media roles.

“My appeal to my colleagues here is that let us see the country more in terms of a glass that is full rather than glass that is half empty,’’ Shehu said.

