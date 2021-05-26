The ECOWAS Youth Council appoints Sanni Sheriff as Youth Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Sanni Sheriff is an Executive chef and owner of Sannikayz Mobile Kitchen, Lagos. Nigeria. He was born and bred in Lagos. Right from young age, Sanni had a flare for the kitchen. His mother is a very great cook through which he was officially introduced to multiple African delicacies.

Sanni Sheriff studied System Engineering at The University of Lagos (UNILAG) however, his passion for cooking was undeniable. This passion led him to train further at one of the biggest culinary schools in West Africa (Culinary Academy, Lagos) and his brand is built on attracting Nigerian youths by appealing to their passions for new and creative cooking.

He founded Feed the kids initiative out of his passion for humanity and community development. This non-governmental organization aims at developing and empowering children by providing nutritional meals, snacks, liquids and values enabling their minds to dream thereby restoring their reason for life and a sustainable future. This project has successfully distributed over 50,000 lunch packs

in Lagos , Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Kwara States respectively. Feed the Kids Initiative has also provided educational support for over 200 children in underserved communities since inception.

The Organization is currently setting up Community Kitchens across the nation to provide 100,000 free meals annually for the less privileged children and to also employment for poor widows and women in poor communities.

He is a recipient of a number of awards including: Under 30 Achievers awards 2013, Creative Man of the year, University of Lagos Engineering society Awards and Best Entrepreneur in 2014. He was also nominated as Sheraton Entrepreneur of the year at the African youth choice awards (FMR Ping Awards) 2014 and Nigerian Achievers Awards for Most enterprising youth 2015. Sannikayz was also endorsed by Punch newspaper as one of the young C.E.O in 2015 which created great opportunities for the brand. University of Lagos also awarded him as most enterprising student at the Unilag Awards. He was also recently celebrated by Future Awards Africa as one of the 100 heroes engaged in the race to beat corona in Africa through community development projects.

He has also been invited to speak and mentor the young and emerging entrepreneurs at various platforms like Kano Youth Summit , Pan Atlantic University , Entreprise Development Centre, The Sme Roundtable, Africanism Day and many more.

