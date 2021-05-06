The best streaming services available right now

Kindly Share This Story:

Out of all the leisure activities, binge-watching your favorite TV shows has gained a lot of popularity. It’s been found that 1 outof 4 adults watches online TV from streaming services at a stretch for 3-7 hours on an average.

The number of streamers reached such heights that even ISPs struggled to cope with the demand.

The number of on-demand video streaming services has seen a steady rise.In this crowd of streaming services, which are the best? The choice used to be simple earlier, with Netflix being the undisputed leader. However, things have changed fast, and today, many services are catering to audiences with varied tastes. We are here to help you simplify your search for the best streaming experience.

Netflix

If you’re a movie and TV lover looking to be a ‘cord cutter,’ Netflix should be your top choice. While it may not always air must-have new movies and TV shows, it is probably the best platform available. In addition, most of the movies and shows are streamed in superb Ultra HD, and their quality is top-notch.

Netflix launched its original content in 2013, and there’s been no looking back. It has streamed award-winning shows like Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black, Master of None, House of Cards, Top Boy, and more. Oddly enough, Variety had reported Netflix releasing more original shows in 2019 than the entire TV industry in 2005. However, with some of its top shows like Friends and The Office having departed, Netflix will need to bring more action to its viewers.

Hulu

With big titles like Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons lined up, Hulu is right up there in the competition. The only streaming service on Nintendo Switch, Hulu also has several titles lined up from NBC, FOX, and Comedy Central. There are two packages you can choose from: the usual on-demand streaming service and Live TV. The streaming service is good and worth the money you pay. It does air a few ads, but you must have got the hang of it after watching cable.

Amazon Prime Video

There’s very little to separate Amazon Prime from Netflix, and both are excellent. Amazon, like Netflix, has its original series like The Expanse, Hunters, and The Boys being the more popular ones. You can get access to Amazon’s streaming services with a subscription to Amazon Prime itself. It gives you access to Amazon Music and other premium delivery services. Amazon is only a dollar less than Netflix, but it offers excellent value when you consider the other benefits the service comes with.

YouTube TV

YouTube has surely been the biggest internet revolution of the 21st century. As anyone and everyone can post videos on YouTube, it has shifted the broadcasting power from the big broadcasters and put it in our hands. While the quality of the content may not be good, you need no budget to produce a show. True, it’s the free content that has made YouTube so popular, giving it the massive following it enjoys, but YouTube TV offers some quality content. YouTube TV comes with 85+ channels having cloud DVR functionality.

HBO Max

HBO Max is a new streaming service with many of HBO’s phenomenal shows like the Sopranos and the Game of Thrones, making it a worthy competitor. What’s more, HBO has added some really good content as the icing on the cake. There’s something or the other targeted for varied audiences. HBO Max streams original movies and series that were aired on the DC Universe app earlier, like the Titans and Harley Quinn. There are many existing shows to enjoy, like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and South Park, among others. The content channels are good, too, with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim in the mix.

All Set to Cut the Cord

You might be eager to catch up on your favorite shows anytime, anywhere. However, it can be a challenge when you’re traveling, especially when the country you are in offers limited streaming options. Additionally, you might not want to waste cellular data, as the bills can pile up quickly. That’s when you’re tempted to watch the shows using public Wi-Fi. However,most free networks are vulnerable to hacking and snooping. Thus,install a VPN app to deal with both of these issues. It will help you access the Netflix library you are used to. Additionally, it will ensure that your connection to the internet is always as secure as possible.

Conclusion

There’s a lot to consider while looking for a good streaming service. We have picked five, which we felt are the best. Each one of these services offers quality content with many original shows lined up. The best of movies are aired on these streaming services as well, offering wholesome entertainment. The streaming services are in a tough competition among themselves to go one up on the other with superior shows. As a viewer, you have all the fun!

