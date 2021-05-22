Thanks to Femi Otedola, I can walk again — Coach Charles Bassey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The philanthropic works of the Femi Otedola Foundation have continued to affect the lives of many. Most of the beneficiaries have been ex-Nigeria internationals.

The likes of former Nigeria coach, Christian Chukwu, former Nigeria goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, Nigeria’s music icon, late Majek Fashek, veteran actor Victor Alaotan and Nollywood star late Sadiq Aba, retired University of Uyo lecturer Dr Inih Ebong, among others are some of the notable names who, at one time or the other attracted the sympathy of the Foundation, with profound results after its intervention.

The foundation is at it again. This time, it has intervened in the treatment of a former Nigeria international and renowned football coach, Charles Bassey, who had been bedridden for a long time. The Femi Otedola Foundation has underwritten all the medical bills and paid upfront for six-months for his treatment.

A tearful, but grateful Charles Bassey told Sports Vanguard, “Thanks to Femi Otedola, I can walk again.”

He said he had been rendered immobile with a spinal cord ailment. “I could not move on my own. I was helpless as countless letters I wrote seeking help yielded nothing. Even my state government, the Akwa Ibom state government would not even reply to my appeals. I resigned to fate, waiting for the worst,” he recalled.

From nowhere, the Femi Otedola Foundation got in touch with the ailing coach, established his location and before long they took up his case.

Bassey said he was being treated at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo and he has witnessed a lot of improvement in his condition. “I can walk now, but I walk with the aid of a walking stick. The hospital is now carrying out what they call Conservative Management of my ailing spinal cord. I go to the hospital Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for treatment. The treatment will last for six months and at the end of it all, I am told, I will be able to walk again, unaided. This has been paid for upfront by the Foundation.”

The former technical director of Nigeria Premier League side, Akwa United said he would continue to thank God for the life of Femi Otedola, chairman of Geregu Energy Group and Femi Otedola Foundation. “He is godsend and I wished there were more Nigerians like him. I am still in shock for what he has done for me and many other Nigerians.”

Bassey said that former Nigeria international, Barrister Adokiye Amiesimaka has also been of tremendous help to him in his time of need. “Adokiye has been like a pillar for me. I want to use this medium to thank them all for keeping me alive to this day.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

