Test, ensure your online learning platform meets minimum standard, Reps tell UNILAG management

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the incessant complaints on the failings of the online learning platform of the University of Lagos State, the House of Representatives has urged the Management of the Institution to ensure that the system was well tested to meet the minimum standard obtained abroad.

The House also urged the Management of the University to ensure that lecturers were continually trained on utilizing the new teaching methods to make learning more interactive.

The call was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Address Complaints Surrounding Online Learning Platform of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)”, moved by Hon. Akin Alabi at Wednesday plenary.

The House also called on the university to find provisional solutions that would enable the students and lecturers to ease into the online learning system, even if it meant adopting a blended system while also following all COVID–19 protocols.

Moving the motion, Alabi reminded the House that the University of Lagos, a federal tertiary institution, was one of the first institutions to embrace and pioneer E-Learning through its E-Learning Management System.

He said: “The dreaded Coronavirus pandemic has forced numerous changes in the systems and workings of the country (and the world at large), one of which is the educational sector which resorted to online learning.

“The launch of E-Learning Platform has been characterized by complaints, challenges and controversies which make learning challenging to students.

“Extreme cases where submission of test results fails on the Platform or correct answers marked as being wrong, while some cannot access the platform to take the tests, which makes the students feel that they are being set up for failure”.

Alabi said that the advent of the online learning system was to make learning easier and not to frustrate the students’ efforts or have lecturers completely abandon their duties of educating students.

He argued that failure to address the challenges with the Platform would make students view education as cumbersome, discouraging and stressful which was capable of undermining the nation’s educational

development.

The lawmaker was however convinced that the University should devise ways of addressing the matter by allowing for provisional tests to be taken in a way that will ensure a fair chance for all students before their final grading and also make online learning more appealing and exciting to students.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to ensure the implementation of the resolution.

