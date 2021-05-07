Tension over Anambra guber, as APGA NWC holds crucial meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Investigation yesterday by Vanguard revealed that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has planned to meet on Saturday (tomorrow) in Abuja, to take final decisions regarding the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.

Vanguard in Owerri reached out to the APGA leadership under Chief Edozie Njoku, and it was confirmed the NWC meeting but he could not give details.

It was gathered, however, that Njoku who is from Imo state, issued the NWC, meeting notice through his Acting National Organizing Secretary, Benedict Okoro.

But Vanguard dug deep into the reasons for the meeting and was told that top among the agenda will be centred on the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

An insider briefly said to Vanguard that, “This meeting will be an opportunity to state exactly how things are, as it affects the governorship election coming up in Anambra State. This NWC meeting will further define the leadership direction of APGA and who is in charge, forget all these things that Victor Oye is doing. We are the legally recognised leadership of APGA.

“By the end of today, you will hear from us and APGA will have a clear direction on how to go about its governorship primary and among other party activities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

