Tension in South-East: Ohanaeze invites ESN, MASSOB, others for peace talk

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

AS Ohanaeze Ndigbo embarks on its peace and reconciliation assignment as recently directed by the South-East Governors and Igbo leaders, it has invited members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN and Movement for the actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to be part of the peace process.

Ohanaeze also invited Biafra National Guard, BNG, Biafran Zionists Movement, BZM, and other organizations and associations operating in the zone and Igbo land in general, saying it wants to achieve total peace and harmony in Igbo land.

The reconciliation committee, comprised of over 50 notable Igbo drawn from the National Assembly, serving Ministers, prominent traditional rulers, clergies, technocrats and businessmen was inaugurated last week at the Ohanaeze headquarters in Enugu.

The extension of an invitation to the groups was part of the resolutions of the committee during its inaugural meeting. It was learned that IPOB was excluded because of the terrorist toga the Federal Government still hangs on it.

The committee, it was further learned has already embarked on wide consultations with stakeholders and leaders across the South East region, a nation at large and the Diaspora.

The members have vowed to reach out to everyone as “there is no substitute for peace”, insisting that the “ultimate objective of the exercise is to ensure peace, development, security and safety of Ndigbo wherever they are particularly in their homeland”.

The driver of the peace process, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has therefore urged Ndigbo everywhere to make “every effort and contributions necessary to guarantee peace and security in Igboland”, urging them to “send any information, suggestions, petitions, and documents that would facilitate the work of the committee to Ohanaeze Ohanaeze National Secretariat, Enugu, through the Committee Secretary of the committee, Peter Aneke.

