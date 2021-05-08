Tension as Gunmen attack police station again in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

There is palpable tension in Akwa Ibom State as Gunmen suspected to be Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, located in Odoro Ikpe village, Ini local government area and killed six policemen while on duty.

It was gathered that the gunmen who attacked about 3am on Saturday, May, 8, 2021.

READ ALSO: INEC to convert voting points to full fledge Polling Units

Today is exactly one week when the hoodlums had attacked Ikono Police Divisional Headquarters and killed two police officers who were on duty.

Subsequently on Sunday May 2, they torched the Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and destroyed Electoral materials.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: