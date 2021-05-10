TECNO’s Cbeyond comes to an end with a bang; names 6 winners

Kindly Share This Story:

TECNO’s Cbeyond campaign has come to a triumphant end, with the smartphone brand coming through on its promise to give 6 lucky winners a 2-day mentorship with top celebrities, a brand new CAMON16, and a starter toolkit.

‘’We all know that now more than ever, everyone needs every support they can get be it emotional, physical or otherwise. TECNO too understands this. And for years, they have ensured to support Nigerians in various ways through the activities that accompany the launch of their CAMON phones.’’ TECNO stated in a statement

This year, the campaign is targeted at encouraging young Nigerians to pursue their passion by giving them a chance of being mentored by celebrities in different fields which include, Kaffy; Kelechi Amadi-Obi; Olorunyomi Omoniyi Makun of Yomi Casual; Omoni Oboli; Kim Oprah, and DJ Kaywise – were experts in their fields

While world-renowned photographer, Michael Christopher Brown was the judge of all the entries. There were numerous entries from all across the county, and after great work, Michael narrowed them down to 12, from which he selected the 6 lucky winners.

Nigerians were asked to post a picture or do a less than one minute video about what their passion is, what inspires them and why they would like to be mentored.

To this end, DJ Kaywise will be mentoring Ibaro Tochukwu, a rapper who is looking to begin to produce his own songs. Yomi Casuals will be mentoring Joy Chidera Ugwu, a fashion designer. Kaffy will be mentoring Obed Bawa, an upcoming dancer from Kaduna state. Omoni Oboli will be mentoring Ikenna Akwuruaha, an aspiring film maker. Kim Oprah will be mentoring Arike, a makeup artist and a gele stylist, while Kelechi Amadi-Obi will be mentoring Dotun Omiyale, a photographer.

One thing was common with all 6 winners; their stories were shared creatively, and their passion and desire to be the best in what they do shone through to Michael. It is no wonder their entries came tops amongst the myriads of entries TECNO received.

It obviously was an interesting journey, and you can catch all the exciting moments on TECNO’s Instagram page. Once again TECNO has reminded us that following your passion pays and we are here for it!

