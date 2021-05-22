Technology: You have advantage over your peers in other institutions, PTI students told

Kindly Share This Story:

The Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Dr. Henry A. Adimula, has told the matriculating students that they have advantage over their peers in the other Institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

He said this in respect to the latest technology domiciled in the Institute’s laboratories and workshops that is on the wish list of many institutions.

Addressing about 1,901candidates who scaled through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as well as PTI Post-UTME requirements, Dr. Adimula promised to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

“The leadership will do all within its capacity to ensure that good teaching and learning environment is maintained in the Institute based on available resources. “

Similarly, Adimula equally took out time to advise the new students to be of good behavior, noting that the management will address all genuine complaints within the Institutes rules and regulations.

“It is instructive that you focus on your primary aim of coming to Petroleum Training Institute which is to study.

“The new PTI is being re-engineered to align with the current trends in the Oil and Gas Industry. While on your normal academic training, you are equally advised to take advantage of the various certification programmes that are relevant to your field of study.”

