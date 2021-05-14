Breaking News
Translate

TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid ― Official

On 2:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Electricity, TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday.

TCN’s General Manager, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that there was national grid collapse at about 11.01am Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Kaduna State govt lauds residents for monitoring execution of projects

TCN said that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid.

Mbah said that the Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault but was restored.

She said that the TCNs 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which Distribution Companies offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!