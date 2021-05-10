Tayo’s Peace in the Abyss unveils July 17

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

Peace in the Abyss, an engaging love story authored by Tayo Emmanuel, has been scheduled for launch in London and also virtually on July 17, 2021.

Tayo Emmanuel, whose real name is Omotayo Utomi, grew up in Nigeria where she had her education up to Master’s degree level. Working mostly in financial services, she has professional experience in brand management, business analysis, and internal communications.

Tayo’s first novel is “A Bouquet of Dilemma (2013), while her second novel, “Echoes from the Past”, recently adapted into a movie titled “Echoes” will be premiered this year, 2021.

Her third novel, “Blurry Lines”, a love story inspired by COVID-19, was released in November 2020.

The author draws her inspirations from real issues she witnesses every day of her life. A creative writer with a romantic turn of mind, Tayo has always been fascinated by the interplay and unpredictability of human relationships.

She is a passionate speaker on issues bordering on relationships and family life. She currently lives in London.

Vanguard News Nigeria

