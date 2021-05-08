Taraba Elders rebuke Bwacha for linking Ishaku, brother to detention of 14 youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Concerned Southern Taraba Elders have faulted the claim by the Senate minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, that a fracas with Governor Darius Ishaku’s brother led to the detention of 14 youths by the police.

The elders who addressed the press Friday, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, explained that the motion raised by the senator on the floor of the Senate on May 5, 2021, was only meant to distract the police from doing their job.

Recall that Senator Bwacha in a motion at the floor of the senate said 14 people from his constituency have been in detention after a quarrel with the brother of Governor Ishaku.

Leader of the elders, Sale Pimtim who spoke for the group, dissociated the elders from the action of the senator, which he claimed was borne out of malice for the state governor.

He said, “as Stakeholders from Southern Taraba, this is not the time to remain silent when the exalted office of a Governor is being desecrated or painted in the negative over issues involving persons reasonably suspected to have committed serious offenses.

“To drag the Governor’s name or his alleged brother’s name in this matter shows the level of malice that Senator Bwacha has developed against the Governor.

