Tanker laden with petroleum product bursts into flames at Otedola Bridge

A tanker conveying petroleum product on Friday caught fire at the Michael Otedola Bridge along the Lagos –Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office of NEMA, and Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the development separately to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the engine of the vehicle, which was outbound Lagos, suddenly burst into flames at about 10.39 a.m.

He said: “There was no explosion because immediately NEMA was notified, we immediately called the fire service officials who were able to put off the fire before it got to the tank.

“We have not ascertained whether the tanker was conveying diesel or petrol. But as at now, the fire has been extinguished and the road is now opened to users.

“There was no casualty and it was only the head of the tanker that suffered some damages.”

Also, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA, confirmed the explosion in a statement he made available to NAN.

He said that it happened this morning, adding that the fire was as a result of electrical fault developed while the tanker was on motion.

He said the fire had been extinguished and prevented from spreading into the main storage tank.

According to Oke-Osayintolu, LASEMA and other sister agencies were on ground in the recovery process of the burning truck.

“In quick response to a distress call to the agency this morning, LASEMA swung into action of recovering the gutted tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of diesel.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was observed that a Mack Tanker Truck with no registration number loaded with 45,000 litres of diesel was gutted by fire while descending the Otedola Bridge inward Berger Bus Stop.

“Further investigations gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the fire started as result of electrical fault developed while on motion.

“Due to the quick intervention of the agency’s tiger team and the Lagos fire service, the fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading into the main storage tank.

“The recovery of the tanker truck is ongoing,” he said.

The LASEMA boss urged residents and passers-by not to panic as he assured them that the wreckage of the tanker would be removed from the thoroughfare.

NAN reports that a tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) had on May 25 crashed and exploded at Banire/Ejigbadero Bus Stop, in Egbeda area of Lagos State.

