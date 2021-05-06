Tambuwal, Okowa, Ugwuanyi visit Ayade over threat to defect from PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

THREE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, yesterday, visited their Cross River State counterpart, Senator Ben Ayade, following his threat to defect from the party.

The governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors, who came on the auspices of Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDP-GF, held extensive discussion with their host, who has been complaining of injustice in PDP and threatened to decamp if not redressed.

After the discussion, which lasted about two hours inside Government House, Calabar, Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP-GF, told journalists that “discussions were fruitful, peaceful and productive with the stakeholders of Cross River PDP.

He said: “We’re here on the mandate of the PDP-GF, which was sanctioned by the National Working Committee, NWC, to engag our brother and colleague, Ayade, the governor of Cross River State and the stakeholders of our party here on the issues of the congresses held here in the state that became contentious.

“We’ve engaged them and the feelers we have is that by the grace of God we will soon resolve these issues and the party will bounce back as one.”

Tambuwal said there were concerns about how the congresses went and “everyone of us is interested that we restore normalcy to ensure that the family is brought back together and work together for the common interest of Cross River State.”

He also said his team would take the report of the meeting to the Governors’ Forum and the NWC for examination, deliberation and action.

Ayade had three weeks ago dispatched his council chairmen to Abuja with a petition over the conduct of PDP ward and local government executives of the party, which excluded his faithful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

