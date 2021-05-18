Swedish Embassy visits XL Africa Group for business partnership

Kindly Share This Story:

A high profile team of the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria led by Anna RAAS, the Deputy Head of Mission recently paid a business visit to XL Africa Group’s Head Office in Victoria Island to discuss opportunities for increased business and private sector collaborations.

The meeting also had in attendance the virtual presence of other Management Staff of the XL Africa Group Limited.

The Executive Chairman of XL Africa Group Limited, Mr Charles Nwodo Jnr, who received the team while speaking to the press said that the Swedish government are in search of organisations to

partner with in Africa and they have identified XL Africa Group Ltd as credible and one of those companies that meet their requirements in Nigeria

He went on to say that they came to understand what they do, how they are organised, the roles of various companies within the group and our footprint across Africa

“Following that discussion we are forwarding information about our organisation and areas of interest and operation,” he said.

He also said that often times foreign investors are challenged to find credible, trusted organisations to partner with so the Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria are tasked to find these credible companies in Nigeria and Africa at large and match make them with various Swedish companies in terms of potential partnership in different sectors of the economy’

“They expressed interest of Swedish companies in telecommunication, ICT, oil and gas, logistics, financial technology space and key financial services so in turn we look forward to the opportunity to work with relevant Swedish companies under the auspices of the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria,” Nwodo added.

