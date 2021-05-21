Swedish Embassy, Baze University sign MoU on digital knowledge transfer for Nigeria youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Swedish Embassy in Nigeria and Baze University Abuja has entered into a partnership agreement to train Nigerian youths on digital skills.

At the signing of the contract documents by the Swedish/Nigerian Social Development Enterprise, Global Wissen Consul and Baze University, the Ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria, Grans Carl-Michael said the country was determined to help in transforming Nigeria’s education sector with modern learning technologies.

Carl-Michael expressed delight at the new cooperation between Nigeria and his country on digital education and added that it was part of the efforts to provide digital literacy for the youth of Nigeria

The envoy described the ceremony as a step forward in education in the country.

“I am really fascinated to see new cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden, two countries for a way basically that joining hands in the digital field, that is the really future when it comes to digitalization of our countries.

“This is brand new of a 360 platform with new solutions within one city space and especially focusing on high level education and that is why we have a Nigeria university present,” he said.

Mr Nwokesi Oscar, CEO Global Wission Consult, said the partnership was aimed at promoting digital education in Nigeria which provide international opportunity for Nigerian students

“We establish to promote literacy in Nigeria through modern way of learning, this is a big day forward today as we take a step in digitizing education in Nigeria

“We have in the frontline the Baze University, we are happy that we are here today that we are partnering with the Baze University,” he said.

Managing Director, and Co-Founder, of the firm, Nathalie Sundelin, said that the aim of the programme was to provide digital literacy for the youth of Nigeria.

She said that although the platform was international, courses and programmes to be offered would focus on Nigerian market and would help to bridge the digital divide in the country.

“The platform is international and the opportunity as it can be found out there is international.

“And, as we mentioned we are living in a digital world which is a global world, which means you can find opportunity anywhere, no matter where you are in the world,” she said.

According to her, the opportunities are not limited within Nigeria, and that is what the firm is providing and showcasing to the students in the universities and that their opportunities are not limited to Nigeria.

“We want to provide these opportunities and bring them to the tables for these students. And that all the knowledge that we will provide and courses that we do are also focusing on Nigerian market.

“So, as you can see that there are lots of courses out there within the digital space but there are not many that are actually made to function in Nigerian market, so it is international with the focus on Nigeria.

“The partnership with the Base University is a lifelong partnership and this is something that will always be needed and not something to be dissipated as you know in the digital space is here to stay and I believe all youths here today,” she said.

She explained that the organization works as a social enterprise, stressing, “what we have done is to build the platform and everything else we do basically doesn’t require a lot of funds.

“Because we work with people, who have already established to create courses with us and that is the beauty of the digital space, if you have created a platform, upload content can be updated throughout time, as long as you continue to develop it and we have our own team working on that and making sure that we have it up to date so the investment has already being done when we built it,

“We will continue to develop the content and create partnerships around the world that will bring this opportunity to these students.

“As we know that there are many partnerships with many organisations that have opportunities for people, so we become a place that you can find this opportunity and we will provide it to them,

“so our aim is to provide digital literacy for the youth of Nigeria which include all youth and we hoping that it will spread to many universities and as that is being said we are staring with Baze University and that where we initiating the project and that where we will be running for this period and where we hope to spread it to all the youth in the country”

The Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), said that the university was one of the strongest universities when it comes to modern learning.

“And, that is why we are very happy to key into the programme and part of the scheme,” he said.

He said that IT and digitalization was actually one of the areas of strength of Baze University which made it to become one of the strongest during COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the challenges of COVID-19 came on board for institutions in Nigeria, Baze University has no problem at all, it is a programme that key into existing platforms and practice that we have.

“We are happy to be part of the system because we have a robust IT system and we have students, who are very strong in digital capacity, so this will further strengthen them and give them a wider scope of operation because this an international platform,” he said.

