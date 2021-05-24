Suspend Children, Democracy’s Days, HURIWA charges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Famous rights advocacy body, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to shelve the May 27th and 29th public holidays to celebrate children’s day and democracy day respectively, given the level of insecurity in the country.

This is even as the group said it has petitioned the United Nations Education and Scientific Organization, UNESCO and Secretary General of the United Nations to demand that urgent steps be taken to put pressure on President Buhari to put measures in place to stem the tide of kidnappings and banditry in the country.

In a statement issued by the group’s Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said it suspected that “that some members of federal government agencies and security forces are benefiting from the kidnapping of students through ransoms payment.”

The statement read: “We think that Nigeria will appear hypocritical in the eyes of international community if the nation under this government goes ahead to celebrate the forth coming children day celebration and democracy day either on May 29th or June 12th without rescuing the kidnapped Greenfield University student within 24 hours from today.

“The federal government should attend to the emerging news that a 400 Level Student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Toyinbo Nathaniel Olayinka has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in a private farm at Abule, Itoko, Odeda, Ibadan road.

According to HURIWA, “It is shameful that the government has serially failed to rescue the remaining kidnapped Chibok Secondary School girls for so many years by Boko Haram terrorists even when that was the first promise he Muhammadu Buhari made to win election in 2015 which he has failed to deliver.

“Aside failing to rescue Chibok School girls, the government failed to stop the kidnap of Dapchi Yobe State school girls. Although government went ahead and rescued some of the girls and left the only Christian girl named Leah Sharibu with Boko Haram terrorists till date, this government has failed the credibility test to defend Nigerian children/students.

“It cannot be seen hosting a celebration of the commemoration of the Nigerian children nor does it make sense marking democracy day when the government can’t defend the fundamental freedoms of the citizens. This is because it makes no sense celebrating children you refused to protect,” it added.

